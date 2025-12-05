France's Macron: unity between Europe and U.S on Ukraine is "essential"

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media after visiting Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as part of a three-day visit to China, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

PARIS, Dec 5 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that unity between Europe and the United States was key in the support of Ukraine, adding there is "no mistrust" and denying a report he had said there was a risk Washington could betray Ukraine.

"Unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is essential. And I say it again and again, we need to work together," Macron told reporters during a visit to China.

"We welcome and support the peace efforts being made by the United States of America. The United States of America needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts," he added.

German magazine Spiegel on Thursday cited a transcript of a confidential call showing the French President and German Chancellor have voiced severe scepticism about efforts by the U.S. government and its envoys to negotiate a peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"I deny everything," Macron said, when asked about the Spiegel report. "We need the United States for peace. The United States need us for this peace to be lasting and robust."

"So there's no scenario where a lasting peace in Ukraine is done without joint efforts between the Europeans, the Americans, the Canadians, the Australians and the Japanese," he said. REUTERS