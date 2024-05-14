France to send extra military aid to Ukraine shortly, says Elysee

FILE PHOTO: France’s President Emmanuel Macron attend a media conference ahead of a working lunch with Moldova's President Maia Sandu at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 7, 2024. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
May 15, 2024, 06:16 AM
Published
May 14, 2024, 09:57 PM

PARIS - France will deliver extra military aid to Ukraine in coming days and weeks, the Elysee said on Tuesday, after President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"The President of the Republic reiterated France's determination to provide all the necessary support... He was also able to detail the deliveries for the coming days and weeks in support of the Ukrainian military effort," it said in a statement.

An Elysee official declined to elaborate on what the deliveries might include.

In his call with Zelenskiy, Macron stressed his support for a truce during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, the statement said, which would involve Russia ceasing its operations and "all useful diplomatic initiatives" being taken to open negotiations.

Last week, China's President Xi Jingping backed the call for a global truce during the Paris Olympics. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top