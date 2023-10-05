France to begin troop withdrawal from Niger this week

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a paper that reads &#039;We no longer want France&#039; as Nigerien women demonstrate by hitting and carrying kitchen utensils in support of the putschists in front of French Army headquarters, in Niamey, Niger August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the &#039;lycee professionnel de l&#039;Argensol&#039; or Argensol vocational school in Orange, Southeastern France on September 1, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds placards, one of them reading &quot;We don&#039;t want a coup anymore&quot;, outside Niger&#039;s embassy in support of the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum in Paris, France, August 5, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS -France will begin withdrawing its troops from coup-hit Niger this week after President Emmanuel Macron said last month he refused to be "held hostage" by the putchists and was ending military cooperation with the West African country.

The decision to pull 1,500 troops from Niger leaves a gaping hole in Western efforts to counter a decade-long Islamist insurgency. It also deals a huge blow to French influence in the Sahel and could allow Russia to expand its sway over the region's vast, insecure scrublands.

In a statement on Thursday, the French Armed Forces Ministry said the troops would return to France and that the military exit should be complete by the end of the year.

Niger was the West's last key ally in the central Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert until a July 26 coup brought in a military junta which called for France to leave.

Macron also pulled his ambassador out of Niger. REUTERS

