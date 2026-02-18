Four South Africans lured into fighting for Russia in Ukraine return home, SABC reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 - Four South African men who were lured into fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine landed at Johannesburg's main airport on Wednesday, public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Police were waiting at O.R. Tambo International Airport, the SABC said.

A police spokesperson declined comment, directing enquiries to the foreign affairs ministry. A foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

South Africa's government said in November that it would investigate how 17 of its citizens joined mercenary forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict after the men sent distress calls for help to return home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone earlier this month, and Ramaphosa's office said after the call that the two leaders had "pledged their support to the process of returning South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine".

Under South African law, it is illegal for citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in foreign armies unless authorised by South Africa. REUTERS