Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank's Jenin

RAMALLAH -Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had fired from drones, killing an unspecified number of Palestinians it said had been spotted hurling explosive devices and firing at its forces.

Its troops were operating "to expose explosive devices planted under roads to attack the security forces". They found weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, dismantled a bombmaking facility and located tunnels and an observation control room, the military said in a statement.

One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighbourhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

Jenin's hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.

Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added.

Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza. REUTERS