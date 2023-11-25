Former police officer convicted in death of George Floyd is stabbed in prison: Report

MINNEAPOLIS - Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, has been stabbed in federal prison and was seriously injured, the Associated Press said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Floyd's death sparked protests in many cities in the United States and around the world against police brutality and racism after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a 2020 murder caught on cellphone video.

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate on Nov 24 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the news agency said, citing a source who was not authorised to discuss the attack and sought anonymity.

A spokesperson at the Tucson prison was not immediately available to confirm the report for Reuters.

Mr Zach Graham, an attorney on the defence team at Chauvin's trial, said the firm, Minneapolis-based Halberg Criminal Defence, had no comment on the reported stabbing.

A member of Chauvin's appellate team, Mr Greg Erickson, said he had no knowledge of such an incident.

Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22 and a half years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court. REUTERS