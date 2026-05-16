Former Mexican governor's ally in US custody on charges of cartel ties

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NEW YORK, May 15 - An ally of Ruben Rocha, the former governor of Mexico's Sinaloa state who was charged last month in the U.S. over his alleged involvement with the Sinaloa Cartel, is in U.S. custody, federal court records show.

Gerardo Merida Sanchez, who served as public security secretary in Rocha's government from September 2023 through December 2024, was arrested in Arizona on Monday and presented before a federal judge in Tucson on Tuesday, according to court records unsealed on Thursday afternoon.

The public defender who represented Merida in the Tucson proceeding did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Rocha and Merida were charged in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court on April 29 with conspiring with leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel to import massive quantities of narcotics into the U.S. in exchange for political support and bribes.

The indictment signaled that the U.S. fight against the cartels was expanding beyond investigations into criminal groups to include politicians, a significant escalation that could increase tensions between the United States and Mexico.

Rocha, a member of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party, denied the charges and said they were an attack against Mexico's governing political movement. He resigned on May 2, saying he did so with a "clean conscience."

Sheinbaum said on April 30 that she would not protect anyone who has committed a crime but added, "If there isn't clear evidence, it is obvious that the objective of these indictments by the Department of Justice is political."

Sheinbaum's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

According to the indictment, Merida received bribes from sons of now-imprisoned Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in exchange for giving them advance notice of law enforcement raids on drug labs.

It was not immediately clear how Merida was taken into custody in the U.S. REUTERS