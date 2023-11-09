Former Catalan politician shot in face in Madrid

Police work at the site where Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former head of Spain's People's Party in the Catalonia region, was shot in the face, in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2023.
Police work at the site where Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former head of Spain's People's Party in the Catalonia region, was shot in the face, in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police stand guard as a member of the media works at the site where Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former head of Spain's People's Party in the Catalonia region, was shot in the face, in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
MADRID - The former head of Spain’s People’s Party in the Catalonia region was shot in the face in Madrid on Thursday, the Spanish police said.

Mr Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30pm and was still conscious when he was taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that police were hunting for a motorcyclist who was wearing a black helmet in connection with the shooting.

Mr Vidal-Quadras, 78, was the head of the centre-right PP in Catalonia, and also a co-founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party and vice-president of the European Parliament between 1999 and 2014.

Police have cordoned off the area where the shooting happened. No arrests have yet been made, the police said.

The People’s Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo called for a thorough police investigation.

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, said he understood that Mr Vidal-Quadras was “out of danger” in hospital. He said it was too early speculate about why Mr Vidal-Quadras had been assaulted. REUTERS

