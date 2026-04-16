Former Brazil spy chief freed in the US after ICE detention, ally and source say

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FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Ramagem, general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), is seen before the inauguration ceremony of the new Communications Minister Fabio Faria (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 15 - Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem was freed from immigration detention in the United States on Wednesday, according to an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a source from Brazil's federal police.

Ramagem, who fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with Bolsonaro, had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.

"Alexandre Ramagem is free," Paulo Figueiredo, a far-right Brazilian commentator based in the U.S., said on X.

Ramagem on Wednesday was also no longer listed among people detained by ICE on its website.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to determine his immigration status in the country. REUTERS