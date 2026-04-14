Former Brazil spy chief arrested by ICE in the United States

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FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Ramagem, general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), is seen before the inauguration ceremony of the new Communications Minister Fabio Faria (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, April 13 - Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem has been detained by ICE in the United States, the agency reported on its website Monday, after he fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Ramagem, a former Federal Police inspector, was sentenced to over 16 years in prison for his role in a plot to overturn https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-sentenced-27-years-after-landmark-coup-plot-conviction-2025-09-12/ leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2022 election victory over Bolsonaro.

Ramagem's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has long maintained his innocence. Paulo Figueiredo, a Bolsonaro ally who lives in the U.S., said on X that Ramagem was arrested for a minor traffic violation.

Reuters could not verify the reason for his arrest, or if it was related to Brazil's request to extradite him.

The case against Bolsonaro, a far-right leader, drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, who used it to justify steep tariffs https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-hits-brazil-with-tariffs-sanctions-key-sectors-excluded-2025-07-30/ on Brazilian imports last year.

Trump's reaction did little to derail the case, which ended in September last year with 29 convictions, including Bolsonaro's, who is now serving a 27-year sentence. Trump later lifted many of the tariffs https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-signs-order-remove-tariffs-some-brazilian-agricultural-imports-2025-11-20/ he had imposed.

As the head of Brazil's intelligence agency under Bolsonaro administration, starting in 2019, Ramagem was accused of investigating the former president's critics and providing information to help him discredit Brazil's electoral system. REUTERS