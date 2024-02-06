Forest fires kill 123 in Chile’s worst disaster since 2010 earthquake

SANTIAGO - Firefighters in central Chile on Feb 5 battled to quell fierce forest fires that have killed 123 people so far and razed entire neighbourhoods, while President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a “tragedy of very great magnitude”.

Hundreds of people are still missing, authorities say, stoking fears the death toll will keep climbing as more bodies are found on hillsides and houses devastated by the wildfires.

The fires that gathered momentum on Feb 2 now menaced the outer edges of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso, two coastal cities popular with tourists. The urban sprawl of those cities accounts for more than a million residents west of the capital Santiago.

Drone footage filmed by Reuters in Vina del Mar area showed whole neighborhoods scorched, with residents rummaging through husks of burnt-out houses where corrugated iron roofs have collapsed. On the streets, singed cars littered the roads.

“The wind was terrible, the heat scorching. There was no respite. People dispersed everywhere,” said Mr Pedro Quezada, a local builder in the Valparaiso region, standing amid charred debris of his destroyed home.

Videos shared on social media showed hillside fires burning close to apartment blocks in the Valparaiso area, spewing smoke into the air. Thick haze blanketed other urban zones, hobbling visibility.

Chilean authorities have introduced a 9pm (local time) curfew in the hardest-hit areas and sent in the military to help firefighters stem the spread of fires, while helicopters dumped water to try to douse the flames from the air.

Chile’s Legal Medical Service, the state coroner, said 123 people had died in the fires as of Feb 5 evening. The death toll stood at 51 on Feb 3.

A day earlier, Mr Boric, announcing two days of national mourning starting on Feb 5, said Chile should prepare itself for more bad news.

“It is Chile as a whole that suffers and mourns our dead,” Mr Boric said in a televised speech to the nation. “We are facing a tragedy of very great magnitude.”

Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve on Feb 4 said 165 fires raged across Chile and estimated about 14,000 homes have been damaged in the Vina del Mar and Quilpué areas alone.

Those who returned to their ravaged homes found them almost unrecognizable, with many losing all their life’s possession.

Mr Sergio Espejo, 64, a welder, poked through the ashes of his soldering workshop and home in the Vina del Mar region with his wife, Ms Maria Soledad Suarez.