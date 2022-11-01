Foreign students say Canada is exploiting them for ‘cheap labour’

OTTAWA - Some foreign students are accusing the Canadian government of using them as a cheap source of labour and discarding them once they’re no longer needed.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government allowed about 50,000 foreign students to stay for 18 months after graduation to seek employment, during a time when the economy was reopening from Covid-19 shutdowns and companies needed to hire.

The government sold the permit extension as a way to “help more graduates fill pressing needs” in key sectors and allow them to gain the work experience needed to immigrate permanently.

But a year-and-a-half later, some of these permanent-resident hopefuls were left without status to work or remain in the country.

“I’m basically sitting at home and living off of my savings, and not knowing how long I’ll have to do that,” Mr Daniel D’Souza, an accountant and former student at Seneca College near Toronto, said in an interview.

“I regret choosing Canada as a country to immigrate to, to study and to live in. Canada should appreciate foreign students more, not just use them as a form of cheap labour.”

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser’s department said it’s considering ways to better support those who want to settle in the country permanently.

The government “recognises the tremendous social, cultural and economic benefits” that foreign students bring, spokesperson Jeffrey MacDonald said in an e-mailed statement.

Like many graduates who were part of the 2021 programme, Mr D’Souza’s career is now paused and his future uncertain.

These former students - many from India and the Philippines - had to leave their jobs when their work permits expired, with no guarantee they’ll gain permanent residency.

Even if their applications are eventually successful, they face months in limbo with no job, income, or health and social benefits.

“When they needed us, they exploited us. But when we need their help or support, nobody shows up,” said Mr Anshdeep Bindra, a former consultant at Ernst & Young in Toronto.

“We pay fees and taxes and aren’t getting anything in return. You don’t recognise that we’re the people who helped you solved the labour shortage.”

New Targets

Mr Trudeau’s government, which is planning to welcome a record number of new immigrants over the next three years to offset an ageing workforce, is scheduled to announce updated targets on Tuesday morning in Toronto.

“Those benefiting from these public policies are being afforded a similar or, in many cases, greater opportunity to acquire skilled work experience as graduates had prior to the pandemic,” Mr MacDonald said.

The foreign graduates were hoping the permit extension would give them more time to gain Canadian work experience and boost their scores under the country’s immigration ranking system for skilled workers.