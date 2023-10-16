Foreign nationals in desperate wait to escape war-torn Gaza

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories – When Swiss citizen Ibrahim al-Qarnaoui set off for a short trip to visit family in the Gaza Strip earlier this month, he thought he would be there for a few days.

But after border crossings out of the besieged Palestinian enclave were shut in response to a deadly Hamas attack on Israel just over a week ago, he and other foreign passport holders have been stuck in the territory, currently facing heavy Israeli bombardment.

“The embassy told us yesterday to come to Rafah,” he said of Gaza’s only border crossing not controlled by Israel, which Egypt has kept closed, preventing any Palestinians or foreigners from fleeing.

“But the border crossing did not open,” said the 77-year-old, surrounded by around 30 people with foreign passports in hand waiting near the terminal.

Israel, which controls the other two crossing points into Gaza, has declared a “complete siege” of the coastal enclave, cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supplies to the territory’s 2.4 million people.

On Sunday, Israel’s energy minister said water supplies had been resumed to the south of the enclave.

After news broke on Saturday that the United States reached an agreement with Egypt and Israel to allow American citizens to leave Gaza via Rafah, foreign passport holders have flocked to the border crossing.

But thus far foreign citizens, including Americans, have not been able to pass, amid reports that Egypt will only allow foreigners once international aid is allowed into Gaza.

Mass displacement

Huge numbers of residents of northern Gaza have amassed in the south of the Strip – where the Rafah crossing is located – after Israel warned them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7 attack.

Over 1,400 people have been killed since the attack in Israel, which has responded with unrelenting strikes on the densely-populated enclave, claiming the lives of at least 2,670 people so far.

The United Nations has warned of potentially “devastating” humanitarian consequences from the Israeli evacuation order.