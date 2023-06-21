Flying taxis star at Paris Air Show, next stop: the Olympics

LE BOURGET, France - Barely making a buzz, a two-seat helicopter powered by an electric battery landed softly on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show after a 15-minute flight.

Such futuristic “flying taxis” are among the star turns of this year’s aerospace industry event as they move closer to the day when they can be used by the public.

For the VoloCity made by German firm Volocopter, the next stop is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, when it plans to ferry passengers across the French capital – more than a decade after its first test flight.

With a maximum airspeed of 110kmh, the 18-rotor aircraft has room for a pilot and a passenger.

“The good news is (that) it’s very simple to fly. It has a very clever digital flight control system,” said VoloCity pilot Paul Stone, who used to test fighter jets for Britain’s Royal Navy.

Experienced helicopter and airplane pilots will be trained to fly the VoloCity, he said.

“The irony is for helicopter pilots, they will have to unlearn many very clever skills and learn to fly an aircraft simply again, because it’s much simpler to fly than, say, a helicopter,” Mr Stone said.

Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for more than a year as it preps for the Olympics.

The company has been working on the project with Groupe ADP, which operates Paris airports, state-owned metro and bus operator RATP, and the Ile-de-France region government.

ADP chief executive Edward Arkwright said more than 20 flights spanning 200km have taken place.

The air taxi will fly between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and nearby Paris-Le Bourget Airport as well as a heliport near Versailles and a “vertiport” installed on a barge in the Seine river in southeast Paris.