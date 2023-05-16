Flying from Sydney to London may take just 2 hours in the next 10 years

In the time you take to fly between Singapore and Bangkok, you might be able to zip from Sydney to London.

Such a possibility could be within reach in the next 10 years, according to new research.

But there is a catch: Your plane would have to travel via space. This means you would be sent into space before descending to your destination.

This would slash an existing 22-hour flight to just around two hours.

New research is looking into the effects of such sub-orbital space flights, according to London-based newspaper The Times.

The research is being funded by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Sub-orbital flights now cost more than £350,000 (S$585,500) a seat, and are offered by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Mr Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

But regulators believe such flights could become an intercontinental travel option “accessible to anybody”.

The CAA-funded research was published in the journal Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance.

It said: “Commercial sub-orbital space flights are now available for tourism and scientific research, and are ultimately anticipated to mature into extremely fast point-to-point travel, for example, London to Sydney in less than two hours.”

The study said people taking such flights would not need to be super-fit or young.

As part of the research, 24 healthy people were exposed to the G-forces that would be felt during the launch and descent of a sub-orbital flight.

One G is the force of Earth’s gravity.

During ascent, the G-forces could reach four times the usual force of Earth’s gravity for 20 to 30 seconds.