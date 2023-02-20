Flights cancelled, bourse shut as intense cyclone nears Mauritius

Air Mauritius flights to and from cities such as Paris, London and Johannesburg have been cancelled. PHOTO: ST FILE
PORT LOUIS, Mauritius – Mauritius’ stock exchange will be closed on Monday and the national carrier cancelled flights as tropical cyclone Freddy approaches the tourism-dependent island nation.

“There shall be no trading and clearing and settlement” on Monday, the Port Louis-based Stock Exchange of Mauritius said in an e-mailed statement.  

Cyclone Freddy’s estimated wind gusts near its centre are about 300kmh as it moves towards the west south-west at an increased speed of about 30kmh.

Flights to and from destinations including Paris, London and Johannesburg have been cancelled from Sunday to Tuesday, Air Mauritius said in a statement.

“On this trajectory, Freddy continues to dangerously approach Mauritius and represents a direct threat,” the Mauritius Meteorological Services said in a statement. A Class 3 cyclone warning was issued by the agency.

While the islands of Mauritius and La Reunion will be spared, Madagascar, the world’s largest vanilla producer, will be hit on Tuesday night.

Landfall is expected on the eastern coast, according to Meteo France.

By the end of the week, Freddy could strengthen and head for Mozambique, it said. BLOOMBERG

