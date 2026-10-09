Flavio Bolsonaro slightly ahead of Lula in Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

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SAO PAULO, Oct 8 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is slightly leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential runoff, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

• The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 49% of the vote compared with 45% for Lula, Datafolha poll showed.

• It is the first Datafolha poll after the first-round vote on Sunday, in which the younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula.

• The poll's result still represents a technical tie as the poll's margin of error is of plus-minus 2 percentage points.

• 5% of the respondents said they would cast a blank vote, and undecided voters made up 1%, the poll showed.

• Datafolha surveyed 2,520 people in-person between October 6-7. REUTERS