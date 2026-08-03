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Flavio Bolsonaro closes in on Lula in Nexus/BTG poll for Brazil election

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are running neck and neck ahead of October's presidential election, a Nexus/BTG Pactual poll showed on Monday, as the right-wing lawmaker narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent.

• In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would receive 46% of voter support compared with 45% for Bolsonaro.

• A July 27 Nexus poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro 47%-43%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 41% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (37%), Ronaldo Caiado (5%), Renan Santos (4%), and Romeu Zema (3%).

• The previous poll showed Lula at 42% and Bolsonaro at 33% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• Lula, 80, was officially named the Workers' Party candidate for a fourth non-consecutive term on Sunday, pledging to boost defense investment and safeguard Brazil's rare earths.

• Nexus surveyed 2,002 people between July 31 and August 2; margin of error 2 percentage points. REUTERS