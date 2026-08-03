Straitstimes.com header logo

Flavio Bolsonaro closes in on Lula in Nexus/BTG poll for Brazil election

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are running neck and neck ahead of October's presidential election, a Nexus/BTG Pactual poll showed on Monday, as the right-wing lawmaker narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent.

• In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would receive 46% of voter support compared with 45% for Bolsonaro.

• A July 27 Nexus poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro 47%-43%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 41% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (37%), Ronaldo Caiado (5%), Renan Santos (4%), and Romeu Zema (3%).

• The previous poll showed Lula at 42% and Bolsonaro at 33% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• Lula, 80, was officially named the Workers' Party candidate for a fourth non-consecutive term on Sunday, pledging to boost defense investment and safeguard Brazil's rare earths.

• Nexus surveyed 2,002 people between July 31 and August 2; margin of error 2 percentage points. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.