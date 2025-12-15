Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

RABAT, Dec 15 - At least 37 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's ‍Atlantic ​coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities ‍said on Monday.

Fourteen people were still receiving medical care, including two ​who ​were in intensive care, they said in a statement.

Heavy rain on Sunday flooded homes and shops in the ‍old town of the port city of Safi, swept away ​cars and cut many ⁠roads in and around the city about 300 km (205 miles) south of the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Schools were suspended in the city on ​Monday as residents assessed damage and cleaned flooded homes.

Videos shared by local ‌media showed flooded streets ​and swamped cars in the old town, as well as authorities using boats in rescue operations.

A video posted by local news website Safigoud.com showed a woman being pulled to safety after she was trapped in muddy floodwaters near an ‍ancient gate in Safi old town.

Authorities said at least ​70 homes and shops had been flooded.

Morocco is experiencing heavy ​rain and snowfall on the Atlas mountains ‌after seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs. REUTERS