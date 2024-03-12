Five remain hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight

WELLINGTON - Five passengers remained in hospital March 12 after a technical problem on a LATAM flight from Sydney to Auckland caused the Boeing-made plane to dip violently, the airline and first responders told AFP.

The five still being treated were among 12 passengers on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner initially rushed to hospital in Auckland after flight LA800 experienced an unspecified “technical event” over the Tasman Sea on March 11.

Health New Zealand said all five passengers were all in a stable condition, suffering from a range of injuries. They were being treated at two separate hospitals in Auckland.

The authority’s national director Fionnagh Dougan said hospital staff had worked “incredibly hard” to ensure “a seamless transfer of patients” during what she described as a “significant event”.

Passengers who had been on the Auckland-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner told New Zealand media that the plane quickly lost altitude, flinging some towards the ceiling.

“People flew through the air because they weren’t wearing their seatbelts” a passenger told public broadcaster RNZ.

“Some people got pretty injured. People were really scared as well,” the unidentified man said, his voice shaking.

Brian Jokat, who was on board the flight, said he saw a passenger strike the roof of the plane before falling back down and hitting his ribs on an arm rest.

“He was on the roof of the plane on his back, looking down on me. It was like The Exorcist,” Jokat told RNZ, according to the NZ Herald.

A spokesperson for the Chile-based airline said “a technical event during the flight” had “caused a strong movement”.

“The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled,” the airline said, adding it “deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused”.

US manufacturer Boeing has suffered a series of safety issues in recent years, including the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes of 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019 that killed more than 350 people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the LATAM incident.

The passenger Jokat said that after the plane landed, the pilot came to the back of the cabin.

“I asked him ‘what happened?‘ and he said to me ‘I lost my instrumentation briefly and then it just came back all of a sudden’,” Jokat said.

“I know he felt really bad for everyone.”