Five killed in small plane crash near Austin

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May 1 - Five people were killed late Thursday when a small plane crashed near Austin, Texas, local authorities said Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash of a Cessna 421C in Wimberley, Texas, around 11:25 p.m. Thursday. The site is about 40 miles from Austin.

The Hayes County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said emergency personnel responded to the scene and added preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

The agency said a second aircraft traveling in the vicinity around the time of the crash landed safely in New Braunfels. REUTERS