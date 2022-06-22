Fish trade's murky waters cloud double murder in Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, BRAZIL (AFP) - The pirarucu is an impressive fish: a huge, thrashing Amazonian monster with red-and-black scales the size of serving spoons.

Still, it's just a fish. How did it get British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira murdered?

Police say Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were shot dead on June 5 returning from a research trip in Brazil's far-flung Javari Valley.

At first glance, the jungle-covered region near the Peruvian and Colombian borders seems like one of the last untouched wildernesses, home to a sprawling Indigenous reservation with the biggest concentration of uncontacted tribes on Earth.

But the double murder lay bare growing violence in the region fuelled by illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

Pereira had received death threats for his work fighting poaching on the reservation, where non-natives are banned from hunting and fishing.

"He waged a major crackdown on illegal fishing. All those guys (the poachers in the region) knew Bruno," says Mr Orlando Possuelo, 37, who worked with Pereira coordinating Indigenous anti-poaching patrols - a job that has earned him death threats, too.

Investigators say Pereira and Phillips were motoring down the meandering Itaquai river in a small boat when a group sped up from behind and shot them.

Police have identified eight suspects, and arrested three so far.

Locals in Atalaia do Norte, a sleepy river town near the northeastern edge of the reservation, say all three are poachers who illegally fish in Indigenous territory for pirarucu, a protected species that is the biggest freshwater fish in South America.

'Everyone here knows'

Fishermen in Atalaia say poaching pirarucu - a tasty, coveted fish that can reach 4.5m and weigh up to 200kg - is a big-money business linked to drug traffickers operating in Peru and Colombia.

The traffickers allegedly use the black-market fish trade to launder drug money - part of what the Brazilian Forum for Public Security recently called the "complex national and transnational criminal chains that operate across different economies" in the Amazon.

"What happened to Bruno and Dom is the result of an increase in organised crime, which is in turn explained by the absence of the state," said Mr Antenor Vaz, ex-chief of Brazilian indigenous affairs agency FUNAI's operations in the Javari Valley.