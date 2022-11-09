First polls close in US midterm elections that could rein in Biden's power

GEORGIA/PHOENIX – The first polls closed on Tuesday in US midterm elections that will determine whether Republicans win control of Congress, which would give them the power to block much of President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years.

Motivated by concerns about high inflation and crime, voters were poised to usher in an era of divided government in Washington, despite warnings from Democrats about the erosion of abortion rights and the undermining of democratic norms.

An Edison Research exit poll of midterm voters showed that inflation and abortion were the top issues on voters mind, with three of ten citing one or the other as their top concern.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot. Republicans are widely favoured to pick up the five seats they need to control the House, while the Senate – currently split 50-50 with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote – could come down to a quartet of toss-up races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

With voting underway, US officials said they did not see a “specific or credible threat” to disrupt election infrastructure.

Local officials reported isolated problems across the country: a bomb threat in Louisiana, a paper shortage in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and a downed website in Champaign County, Illinois.

In Maricopa County, Arizona – a key battleground – officials said they were in the process of fixing malfunctioning tabulating machines and said every vote would be counted.

That stoked claims among right-wing figures that the failures were deliberate.

“The people will not stand for it!!!” former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, his online platform, without offering evidence of vote fraud.