First French tourists evacuated from New Caledonia

NOUMEA - The first evacuation flights for French tourists stranded in New Caledonia due to riots in the Pacific territory took off on May 25, the high commission in the archipelago said.

The international airport in the capital Noumea has remained closed for more than a week and all commercial flights have been cancelled due to the unrest.

“Measures to send foreigners and French tourists home continue,” the high commission, which represents the French state, said in a statement.

The tourists departed May 25 from Magenta airfield in Noumea aboard military aircraft headed for Australia and New Zealand, according to an AFP journalist.

They will then have to take commercial flights to mainland France.

“I came on vacation to visit my best friend (...) The conflict broke out and I got stuck,” in Noumea, Ms Audrey, who did not give her last name, told AFP.

Australia and New Zealand had already begun repatriating their nationals on May 21.

The situation has been gradually easing for the many people trapped in the territory which has been shaken since May 13 by riots over planned voting reforms.

Seven people have been killed in the violence, the latest a man shot dead on May 24 by a policeman who was attacked by protesters.

President Emmanuel Macron flew to the archipelago on May 23 in an urgent bid to defuse the political crisis.

He pledged during his lightning trip that the planned voting reforms “will not be forced through”.

Indigenous Kanaks had objected that the planned reform would dilute their influence by extending voting rights to newcomers to the Pacific archipelago, located about 17,000 kilometres from mainland France.

“Violence should never be allowed to take root,” Mr Macron said during a televised interview with local journalists at the end of his visit on May 24.

“What I want is a message of order and return to calm as this is not the Wild West,” he said. “A path must be opened for the calming of tensions and this will allow us to build what happens next.”

The pro-independence FLNKS party on May 25 reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the voting reforms after meeting with Mr Macron.

“The FLNKS asked the President of the French Republic that a strong announcement be made from him indicating the withdrawal of the draft constitutional law,” it said in a statement, saying it was a “prerequisite to ending the crisis”.