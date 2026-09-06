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Fireworks blast in Mexico kills at least 10

A drone view showing the damageafter a fireworks explosion that left at least 10 people dead at a village festival in central Mexico.

MEXICO CITY - Fireworks stored inside a church in Mexico detonated during a village festival, killing at least 10 people, official said Sept 6.

More than 60 were injured in the accident on the night of Sept 5 in the town of Santa Maria Canchesda in central Mexico, the local government said.

Video broadcast by news outlets showed the huge blast came as people stood outside the church celebrating and enacting a ritual in which a bull made of straw and fitted with fireworks is burned and carried around town.

The explosion knocked down walls of buildings and ignited a fire in the town square, prompting people to flee in panic, the video showed.

Some people were trapped under the debris of fallen buildings, news reports said. AFP