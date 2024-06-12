Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 41, deputy PM says

Firefighters work to contain a large fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Firefighters work to contain a fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Firefighters work to contain a large fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Smoke rises from the construction site of the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kuwait Fire Department firefighters extinguish fire at the construction site of the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 05:51 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 04:40 PM

DUBAI - A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, the country's deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.

The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident.

"Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top