Fire forces 169 passengers to evacuate plane at Brazil airport

Passengers are told to leave the Latam Airlines plane, after a fire struck external equipment on the tarmac before departure.

SAO PAULO - A fire on the tarmac at Sao Paulo International Airport, Brazil’s largest, prompted the evacuation of 169 passengers from a Latam Airlines plane overnight on Dec 4 , the airline said.

Passengers exited the aircraft via the boarding bridge and evacuation slides after the fire hit external equipment on the tarmac before departure for a domestic flight to Porto Alegre in southern Brazil.

“There were no injuries and the situation was quickly brought under control,” Latam said in a statement, adding that smoke from the fire had triggered safety protocols.

Videos circulating on social media show flames near the underside of the aircraft and thick smoke. Other images show passengers descending on emergency slides to the tarmac.

According to Latam, 159 passengers finally arrived in Porto Alegre on the morning of Dec 5 , while 10 others were put on other flights or transported overland.

Fueling of other aircraft was suspended for 10 minutes, according to GRU Airport which manages the airport. It said it would cooperate with an investigation into the incident.

Latam said the fire started in equipment belonging to a subcontractor responsible for loading cargo onto the Airbus A320. AFP