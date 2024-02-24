Fire at Brazil's Paranagua port shuts 3 berths, say shipping agencies

A fire that broke out at an important export terminal for agricultural commodities at the Paranagua port, in Brazil, halted operations at three berths, two shipping companies said on Friday.

"All operations within the Export Corridor have been temporarily suspended. The port authorities are yet to determine the reopening date for the affected berths and the revised sequence for vessel docking," said Williams shipping agency.

Williams and the Cargonave shipping companies said in notes sent to clients that the fire - which has been controlled - started at the East Export Corridor in Paranagua, near the access to one of the shiploaders.

The port administration, known as APPA, returned a request for comment confirming the fire at one of the conveyor belts at the 214 berth.

It said that it preventively suspended operations at that berth, as well at the berths 212 and 213. Vessels that were in those areas were unmoored and directed to other areas in the port.

APPA did not provide an estimate for when operations in the affected areas would resume.

Around 20 vessels were expected to dock at those three berths in coming days to load soybeans, soymeal and wheat, said Cargonave shipping agency. REUTERS