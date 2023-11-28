Finland closes Russian border for 2 weeks to stop asylum seekers

A view of closed gates at the Raja-Jooseppi international border crossing station before its opening in Inari, northern Finland on Nov 24, 2023. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
16 min ago

HELSINKI - Finland will close its entire border with Russia to travellers for the next two weeks in a bid to halt a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, the government said on Tuesday.

Finland last week shut all but one of its remaining border posts to travellers from Russia, keeping open only the northernmost crossing located in the Arctic. But this too would now close, allowing only goods transport, the government said.

Some 900 asylum seekers from nations including Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen have entered Finland from Russia in November, an increase from less than one per day previously, according to the Finnish Border Guard.

The decision means only freight traffic can pass between the two countries. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top