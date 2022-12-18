Final results due in cliffhanger Fiji election

SUVA, Fiji - Fiji’s under-fire elections office is poised to announce the final results of a cliffhanger vote on Sunday, after a campaign marked by allegations of fraud and calls for the military to intervene.

Rival ex-coup leaders Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka are neck-and-neck with almost 99 per cent of stations reporting.

The final results are now expected around 2pm (10am Singapore time), several hours later than initially planned.

It has been a tumultuous few days in the South Pacific archipelago nation.

After polls closed on Wednesday, opposition leader Mr Rabuka claimed “anomalies” in the count and asked the country’s powerful military to step in.

He was then hauled in for questioning by detectives.

On his release, he told AFP it was part of a government effort to intimidate him.

“The way this government has operated, we’ve been talking about a climate of fear. This is how they instil that fear,” he said.

Incumbent Bainimarama – who seized power 16 years ago in a putsch – was on Sunday morning deadlocked with Mr Rabuka’s coalition, both projected to fall two seats short of the 28 needed for a parliamentary majority.

Deeply Christian Fijian businessman Viliame Gavoka and his Social Democratic party look set to play kingmaker, and negotiations with both major parties are already underway.

A Social Democratic official said the party was locked in discussions with Mr Bainimarama’s Fiji First party when AFP visited the campaign headquarters on Sunday morning.

Mr Rabuka’s People’s Alliance kicked off negotiations late Saturday night – a major sticking point being whether Mr Rabuka would serve as prime minister.

Mr Gavoka has fallen out with Mr Bainimarama in the past, but has a particularly tense relationship with Mr Rabuka, who he replaced as leader of the Social Democrats.