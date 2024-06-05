Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka wins Oceania medal at 75

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, aged 75, turned back the clock to win a bronze medal in the shot put at the Oceania athletics championships on Wednesday.

Rabuka represented Fiji in the decathlon, shot put, discus and hammer at the 1974 Commonwealth Games and played rugby union for his country.

The Peoples Alliance party leader finished behind two Australians in the over-65 age category at the Oceania Championships in Suva, Fiji with a throw of 7.09 metres.

"Even at 75, I hope to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy," Rabuka wrote on Facebook. REUTERS

