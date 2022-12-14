Fiji polls open under media blackout

SUVA, Fiji - Polls opened in Fiji on Wednesday in a high-stakes election contest between two ex-military coup leaders that is being seen as a test of the country’s democracy and of China’s quest for Pacific influence.

Incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, 68, led a putsch to seize control of Fiji in 2006.

Since then, he has legitimised his grip on power with election wins in 2014 and 2018.

His quest for another elected term faces a major obstacle in the form of his great political rival Sitiveni Rabuka, a 74-year-old former military commander nicknamed “Rambo” after leading two coups in 1987.

The buildup to the vote has been marked by a strict media blackout, preventing reporting on any aspect of the election for 48 hours before voting day and until polls close.

Voter Avinay Kumar, 26, said there was a palpable feeling of tension in the capital Suva as the vote loomed.

“It’s a bit tense at the moment because the older parties and the new parties are clashing into each other,” he told AFP.

Voters at one Suva booth fanned themselves with blue election booklets and sought out trees for shade while queuing to cast their ballots.

Mr Rabuka, a former Fijian international rugby player and Commonwealth Games hammer thrower, served as Fiji’s prime minister between 1992 and 1999.

“I’m feeling great and getting better. But victory belongs to the lord,” Mr Rabuka told reporters after casting his vote at a makeshift polling booth in the capital, Suva.

Mr Rabuka has signalled Fiji could pivot away from China under his leadership, saying it was time for Fiji to “reassess our associations” while explicitly ruling out a security pact with Beijing.

Fiji has grown closer to China under Mr Bainimarama.

He used a “look north” policy to stabilise the economy after Australia and New Zealand hit the country with heavy trade sanctions in retaliation for his 2006 coup.