Fiji PM cancels China visit after tripping while looking at mobile phone

SUVA, Fiji - Fiji’s prime minister abruptly cancelled on Tuesday an upcoming visit to China, issuing a video address to explain that he had suffered a head injury and must remain at home.

Mr Sitiveni Rabuka appeared on camera in a blood-splattered shirt on the eve of his planned departure to describe a morning tumble that meant his visit to Chengdu, and a potential meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was off.

“I’ve just come back from the hospital, where I had a dressing put on my head for a small accident I had this morning at the main door of government buildings,” he said, the bandage visible on the top of his head.

Mr Rabuka, a former international rugby player and coup leader nicknamed Rambo, said he had been looking at his mobile phone while walking up some steps.

“I tripped and hurt my head,” he said with a smile. “I do not know whether my head is hurt more than the door, or the door is hurt more than my head.”

He explained that a medical appointment had been scheduled for Friday to review the injury and change the dressing, so the trip to coincide with the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games was off.

Mr Xi had also been expected to attend the International University Sports Federation Game’s opening ceremony, according to the Chinese embassy in Suva, raising the prospect of a meeting between the two leaders.

“I have had to inform China that I will not be able to undertake the trip that was coming up tomorrow night,” Mr Rabuka said.

He indicated his injury was “nothing to worry about”.

Mr Rabuka acknowledged there may be some speculation about the incident but added that he looked forward to taking up an invitation from Beijing at another time.

He has shown more scepticism than his predecessor about close ties with Beijing since being voted into power in late 2022.