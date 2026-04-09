Fighting between Sahel-based jihadist rivals spills into Niger

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FILE PHOTO: Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel region, Burkina Faso, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

DAKAR, April 9 - The West African affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State have clashed in Niger for the first time, according to a statement from one of the groups, a development that analysts said signals an intensification of their years-long rivalry.

Al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin (JNIM) and Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP) engaged in their first skirmishes in 2019 and have since clashed hundreds of times, resulting in more than 2,100 deaths, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a conflict monitoring group.

That fighting had unfolded exclusively in Mali and Burkina Faso until last week when ISSP fighters attacked a JNIM position in the Tillaberi region of western Niger.

In a statement dated Monday, ISSP said it had killed 35 JNIM operatives and seized weapons and motorbikes. It said the attack came on April 2 in response to a JNIM attack on a village in Tillaberi.

Human Rights Watch has previously accused ISSP of staging deadly attacks killing scores of civilians in Tillaberi.JNIM has not issued a statement on the incident and could not be reached for comment.

Heni Nsaibia, ACLED's senior analyst for West Africa, said ISSP statements have "quite high credibility", as the group has consistently provided visual evidence of slain JNIM fighters and seized weapons and equipment.

FIGHTING HIGHLIGHTS LACK OF STATE CONTROL

Nsaibia said the spread of violence between the two groups highlights how little state control there is in much of the Sahel.

"This competition will likely continue to fuel recruitment, expansion, and violence, making the jihadist insurgency increasingly difficult to contain," he said.

In a separate video statement, JNIM said it had killed one member of a rival group and kidnapped another in an April 5 attack in Nigeria's Kebbi state.

The statement identified its targets as "khawarij", or seceders in Arabic, a term it frequently uses to refer to ISSP but could also refer to another group.

Poor security cooperation between Nigeria and Niger is creating a security gap that JNIM is looking to exploit by establishing vantage points and rear bases in southern Niger and northwest Nigeria, said Beverly Ochieng, senior analyst at consultancy Control Risks.This is "leading to clashes with the more well-established IS branches and affiliates," she said. REUTERS