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Fifteen students rescued after raid on Nigerian orphanage school: state government says

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ABUJA, April 27 - Nigerian security forces rescued 15 pupils after gunmen abducted 23 children and the wife of a school proprietor during an attack late on Saturday on an unregistered orphanage and school in central Nigeria's Kogi state, the state government said.

* Kogi state commissioner for information, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed that 15 pupils have been rescued and that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

* School kidnapping is thriving in most parts of Nigeria because security is weak and perpetrators demand ransom before they release their victims.

* Mass kidnappings, despite repeated government pledges to prevent such incidents, continue to disrupt education, commerce, and travel, leaving frustrated residents questioning the authorities' effectiveness in addressing the threat. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.