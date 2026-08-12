Fifteen bodies recovered from lake where Zimbabwe passenger ferry capsized

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HARARE, Aug 12 - Fifteen bodies have been recovered from a lake in Zimbabwe where a passenger ferry capsized on Tuesday, and at least 27 people including young children are still missing, a local official told state-owned The Herald newspaper.

Police said on Tuesday that a boat carrying 90 passengers and five crew members had capsized on Lake Kariba but did not give a death toll or say how many people had been rescued.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation cited a local official as saying that 114 tickets had been issued for the ferry's journey, suggesting more people were on board.

The police spokesperson did not answer Reuters phone calls seeking comment on Wednesday. REUTERS