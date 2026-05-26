FIFA confirms Iran’s World Cup base camp moved to Tijuana

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tuscon, Arizona, but sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes in late February.

FIFA confirmed on May 25 that Iran relocated its planned World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico amid the war in the Middle East and security concerns.

Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tucson, Arizona, to serve as their national team’s de facto headquarters during the World Cup, but the country sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February.

FIFA published the final list of team base camp locations on May 25 , with Iran now setting up shop at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana.

There are not yet any plans to change the location of Iran’s group-stage matches. As part of Group G, Iran is set to play its first two matches in Los Angeles, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, with a June 26 match against Egypt in Seattle.

But Tijuana’s location directly across the US-Mexico border from San Diego could help with visa issues when the team needs to enter the country, according to Mr Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation.

Mr Taj initially announced the camp’s move on May 23 before FIFA made it official.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA,” Mr Taj said in a statement.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in the Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary-general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved,” he added.

Iranian officials said earlier in May that their players and staff had not yet received US visas.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS