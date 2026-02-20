FIFA and Board of Peace to support Gaza reconstruction through football

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Board of Peace held its first meeting focused on Gaza’s reconstruction fund, aimed at rebuilding the territory once Hamas disarms.

Football world’s governing body FIFA and the Board of Peace signed a partnership agreement on Feb 19 to attract investment from global leaders and institutions for sustainable development in conflict-affected regions through football.

The Board of Peace, established under US President Donald Trump, held its first meeting focused on Gaza’s reconstruction fund , aimed at rebuilding the territory once Hamas disarms.

The disarmament of Hamas militants and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-torn population are expected to pose significant challenges to the board’s effectiveness in the coming months.

The FIFA collaboration plan includes building 50 mini-pitches near schools and residential areas in Gaza, five full-size pitches across multiple districts, a state-of-the-art FIFA academy and a new 20,000-seat national stadium, FIFA said.

Mr Trump said FIFA will raise US$75 million ( S$95.15 million ) for soccer-related projects in Gaza.

“Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a landmark partnership agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the recovery process in post conflict areas,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“Together with the support of the Board of Peace, FIFA will drive this partnership which is built to deliver impact at every stage.”

The programme will also emphasise job creation, youth participation, organised leagues for boys and girls, community engagement and the stimulation of local commercial activities, FIFA said. REUTERS