SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 ravaged livelihoods and economies this year, another crisis piled on more misery, reminding the world that even when the pandemic eventually subsides, a larger crisis remains for mankind to tackle: Climate change.

The world is steadily getting hotter and this has tipped into dangerous territory. Warmer oceans and a hotter atmosphere are changing weather patterns and fuelling more extreme heatwaves, storms, floods as well as longer droughts and deadlier wildfires.