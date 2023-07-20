Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

ALGIERS - A road crash in Algeria killed 34 people when a passenger bus collided head-on with a pickup truck carrying fuel cans and burst into flames on Wednesday, deep in the southern Sahara region, officials said.

The North African country’s deadliest road crash in years also left 12 others injured, many with severe burns, Algeria’s civil defence agency said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on a state visit to China, expressed “his deep distress and sadness” and offered “his sincere condolences” to the victims’ families.

Pictures showed the bus engulfed in a massive ball of flames that lit up the pre-dawn sky after the crash around 4am (11am Singapore time) in a small town near Tamanrasset, a 2,000km drive south from the capital Algiers.

Later, rescue workers were seen recovering bodies from the mangled and charred hull of the bus in Outoul, 20km west of Tamanrasset, the accident scene surrounded by fire engines.

Local residents told AFP by phone that the bus had dropped off passengers and was about to resume its journey when a Toyota pickup truck smashed into it.

National gendarmerie official Samir Bouchehit said the truck was carrying cans of gasoline and driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The first elements of the investigation suggest that the responsibility lies with the driver of the pickup, which was loaded with cans of gasoline that caught fire in the collision,” he said, speaking on the private Ennahar TV channel.

The number of passengers in the pickup was not clear but they – and the driver – were killed, Bouchehit added.

Residents said the bus driver also perished.

Highway deaths

Health Minister Abdelhak Saihi travelled to the accident site, promising “all the necessary measures for the care of the injured”, a ministry statement said.

The civil defence agency said the bus was travelling between Tamanrasset, a town of 150,000 people, and Adrar to the north-west, with about 65,000 residents.

Mr Mohamed Boudraa, the governor of Tamanrasset, visited the local hospital where the 12 injured were being treated, the official APS news agency reported.

Three of them were later released from the hospital, its director, Mr Abdelkader Bika, told APS.