Federal officials dig in on Minneapolis shooting narrative despite video evidence

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 25 - Senior Trump administration officials on Sunday defended the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis even as video evidence contradicted their version of events and tensions grew between local law enforcement and federal officers.

As residents visited a makeshift shrine of flowers and candles in frigid temperatures and snow to mark Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti — the second shooting death by federal officers in Minneapolis this month — the Trump administration argued that Pretti assaulted officers, compelling them to fire in self-defense.

Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander-at-large speaking on CNN's "State of the Union", could not offer evidence that Pretti was trying to impede a law enforcement operation, but focused on the fact that the ICU nurse was carrying a gun, which he had a license to carry.

"The victims are border patrol agents," Bovino said. "Law enforcement doesn't assault anyone."

Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Pretti of assaulting the agents, rioting and obstructing them.

"We do know that he came to that scene and impeded a law enforcement operation, which is against federal law," Noem told Fox News' "Sunday Briefing" program. "It's a felony. When he did that, interacting with those agents, when they tried to get him to disengage, he became aggressive and resisted them."

That official line, echoed by other Trump officials on Sunday, triggered outrage from local law enforcement, many in Minneapolis and Democrats on Capitol Hill, because of bystander videos that appear to show a different version of events.

HOLDING A PHONE, NOT A GUN

Videos from the scene verified and reviewed by Reuters showed Pretti, 37, holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, as he tries to help other protesters who have been pushed to the ground by agents.

As the videos begin, Pretti can be seen filming as a federal agent pushes away one woman and shoves another woman to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the women, then raises his left arm to shield himself as the agent pepper sprays him.

Several agents then take hold of Pretti — who struggles with them — and force him onto his hands and knees. As the agents pin down Pretti, someone shouts what sounds like a warning about the presence of a gun.

Video footage then appears to show one of the agents removing a gun from Pretti and stepping away from the group with it.

Moments later, an officer with a handgun pointed at Pretti's back and fired four shots at him in quick succession. Several more shots can then be heard as another agent appears to fire at Pretti.

Darius Reeves, the former head of ICE's field office in Baltimore, told Reuters that federal agents' apparent lack of communication is troubling. "It's clear no one is communicating to me, based on my observation of how that team responded," Reeves said.

One of the officers appeared to have taken possession of Pretti's weapon before he was killed, Reeves said. "The proof to me is how everyone scatters," he said. "They're looking around, trying to figure out where the shots came from."

'VIDEOS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES'

Brian O'Hara, the Minneapolis police chief, told CBS' "Face the Nation" that "the videos speak for themselves," adding the Trump administration version of events was "deeply disturbing." He said he had seen no evidence that Pretti brandished a gun.

Tensions in the city were already running high after a federal agent fatally shot U.S. citizen Renee Good on Jan 7. Trump officials claim she was trying to ram the agent with her car, but other observers have argued that bystander video suggests she was trying to steer away from the officer who shot her.

Federal authorities have refused to allow local officials to participate in their investigation of the incident.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told ABC News' "This Week" that Trump's surge of federal agents into Minneapolis was "completely out of control and out of balance," and that they should leave Minnesota. She described the shooting of Pretti as "simply horrific".

The deaths of Good and Pretti have sparked large protests in the Democrat-run city, although on Sunday morning the area where Pretti was shot was calm.

A woman wearing nursing scrubs ventured out in Sunday's frigid temperatures to pay homage to Pretti, who she said worked with her. When asked what brought her out, the woman began to sob.

"He was caring and he was kind. None of this makes any sense,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified by name, saying she feared retribution from the federal government.

In addition to large protests in Minneapolis since Good's death, there have been rallies in other cities led by Democratic politicians, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., since Trump began sending immigration agents and National Guard troops to those communities last year.

Trump has defended the operations as necessary to reduce crime and enforce immigration laws.

Pretti's shooting triggered legal filings on Saturday night from state and local officials, as well as others.

A U.S. district judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting federal officials from destroying or altering evidence related to the shooting in response to a lawsuit filed by Minnesota's attorney general, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A full hearing is set for Monday.

Lawyers representing protesters in Minnesota also asked an appeals court to reinstate a lower court's order that prevented violent retaliation by federal agents against protesters, citing Pretti's death and the likelihood of a surge of people taking to the streets. REUTERS