Fear, grief after 41 die in ‘brutal’ Uganda school attack

MPONDWE - Grieving families prepared to bury their dead in western Uganda on Sunday, while others desperately searched for loved ones still missing after militants killed dozens of students in a school attack.

Officials say at least 41 people, mostly students, were massacred on Friday in the worst attack of its kind in Uganda since 2010.

Victims were hacked, shot and burned in the late-night raid on the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, which lies less than 2km from the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pope Francis offered a prayer on Sunday for “the young student victims of the brutal attack” that has shocked Uganda and drawn condemnation from around the globe.

The Ugandan authorities have blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia based in DR Congo, and are pursuing the attackers who fled back towards the border with six abductees in captivity.

Fifteen others from the community, including five girls, were still missing, said Mr Eriphaz Muhindi, chairman of Kasese district, which shares a long and forested border with DR Congo.

Seventeen victims were burned beyond recognition when the attackers set a locked dormitory ablaze, frustrating efforts to identify the dead and account for the missing.

Mr Muhindi said they had been taken away for DNA testing, a process that could take some time.

“This is a great pain to their families,” he told AFP.

Families desperate for news waited all night in the cold outside a mortuary in Bwera, a town near where the attack occurred.

Those able to identify loved ones inside the mortuary embraced and wept as they received the bodies and took them away in coffins for burial.

Others milled about anxiously, still without any information of their relatives.

The government said on Sunday it would assist with funeral arrangements and support the injured.

Thirty-seven students died in the attack, said Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni, who is also the Education Minister.

The badly burnt bodies of 17 male students were found in their dormitory, which was totally destroyed by fire.