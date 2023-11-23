FBI probing vehicle explosion attack at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

WASHINGTON - The FBI was investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls as an attempted 'terrorist attack,' Fox News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Two people in the vehicle are dead and one border patrol official has been injured, the report said.

A vehicle explosion at the bridge was being investigated, the Buffalo Field Office of the FBI said in a statement on X.

All four international border crossings in Western New York were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge, according to local media. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Authorities in New York state were "closely monitoring" an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Law enforcement teams in Canada were "actively engaged in assessing the situation," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a post on X.

Border agency officials in the United States had no immediate comment, while their Canadian counterparts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for the U.S. State Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported border closures. REUTERS