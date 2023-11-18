Fan dies at Taylor Swift show in sweltering Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO - A young Brazilian fan of US singer Taylor Swift died in Rio de Janeiro on Nov 17 after falling ill inside the sweltering stadium where the superstar's concert was held, amid a record-breaking heat-wave across large swathes of Brazil.

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, became unwell at the Nilton Santos stadium, event organiser T4F wrote on Instagram.

It said she was promptly attended to by medical staff, and then taken to an on-site medical station, before being transferred to the Salgado Filho Hospital, where she died.

Some 60,000 fans had gathered for Swift's sell-out concert at the stadium, which is located far from Rio's breezy picture-postcard beaches in a neighbourhood in the north of the city.

The show took place on the same day that Rio recorded its highest ever reading of the so-called heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, at 59.3 deg C.

Swift, who is in Brazil for six shows as part of The Eras Tour, expressed her sorrow and offered condolences to Benevides' family and friends.

"I'm not going to able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," she wrote on Instagram.

"This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Swift said Benevides died "before my show" but Benevides' friends told local media that she became ill after the concert began.