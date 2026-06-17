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Famine risk rises in 13 ‘hunger hot spots’, UN warns

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FILE PHOTO: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo

Acute food insecurity could worsen in the hot spots of highest concern between June and November 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ROME – Extreme hunger has intensified in 13 “hunger hot spots”, and of these, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, North-east Nigeria and Gaza are at immediate risk of famine without urgent humanitarian intervention, a joint United Nations report warned on June 17.

The report was issued by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

It warned that acute food insecurity could worsen in the hot spots of highest concern between June and November 2026, with conflict the main driver in almost all cases.

Funding cuts have exacerbated the crisis. Support for food and agricultural assistance fell by about 59 per cent between 2022 and 2025 and roughly 266 million people face acute food insecurity.

“The warnings in this report cannot be ignored,” WFP acting executive director Carl Skau said.

The Middle East conflict and an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have further disrupted livelihoods, markets and aid access.

FAO deputy director-general Beth Bechdol urged early and scaled-up action to prevent further deterioration.

In Gaza, conditions have improved since the October 2025 ceasefire but remain fragile, with 1.6 million people acutely food insecure.

In Sudan, famine risks persist across multiple regions, with the number facing catastrophic hunger projected to rise in 2026.

Somalia and North-east Nigeria are deteriorating rapidly as years of drought, conflict and displacement increase famine risks in specific areas. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.