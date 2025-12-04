Straitstimes.com header logo

Family of Colombian killed in boat strike takes US to rights body

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mrs Carmela Medina and Mr Alejandro Carranza, parents of Alejandro Carranza Medina, at their house in Santa Marta, Colombia, in October 2025.

Mrs Carmela Medina and Mr Alejandro Carranza, parents of Alejandro Carranza Medina, at their house in Santa Marta, Colombia, in October 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:
  • Family of Alejandro Carranza Medina files complaint with IACHR against the US over his death in a military strike, denying drug trafficking allegations.
  • The complaint accuses Pete Hegseth, then US Secretary of Defence, of ordering the strike, which the family alleges was an extrajudicial killing authorised by Donald Trump.
  • Colombian President Gustavo Petro supports the family's quest for justice, echoing claims that the US strikes constitute "extrajudicial executions".

AI generated

BOGOTA - The family of a Colombian man killed in a US military strike on a boat in the Caribbean has lodged a complaint against the United States with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The family of 42-year-old Alejandro Carranza Medina, who was killed on Sept 15, rejected assertions there were any drugs on

the vessel targeted

in Washington’s anti-narcotics military campaign, and insisted he was a fisherman just doing his job on the open sea.

“We know that Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defence, was responsible for ordering the bombing of boats like those of Alejandro Carranza Medina and the murder of all those on such boats,” reads the complaint, seen by AFP on Dec 3.

US strikes in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific have

killed more than 80 people

on boats Washington claims, without providing evidence, were ferrying drugs from Venezuela.

Family members and victims’ governments insist some of those killed were fishermen, and rights groups say the strikes are illegal even if the targets were in fact drug traffickers.

The IACHR complaint said Mr Hegseth gave the orders “despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings” it said were “ratified” by US President Donald Trump.

The IACHR is a quasi-judicial body of the Organisation of American States, created to protect human rights in the region.

In an interview with AFP in October, Carranza’s widow, Ms Katerine Hernandez, said he had been a “good man.”

He left behind four children.

“He had no ties to drug trafficking, and his daily activity was fishing,” Ms Hernandez said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has called the US strikes “extrajudicial executions,” has vowed support for the family in its quest for justice. AFP

More on this topic
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says US has ‘only just begun’ striking alleged drug boats
US admiral ordered follow-up strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, says White House
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.