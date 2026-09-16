Family of Charlie Kirk plans suit against Utah university over alleged security lapses

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FILE PHOTO: An attendee holds a poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as people mourn following his fatal shooting, at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian/File Photo

Sept 16 - The family of conservative U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk plans to sue a Utah university over his fatal shooting there, alleging inadequate security contributed to his death, according to a notice of claim sent by the family's lawyers.

A September 9 letter from the family's law firm notified Utah Valley University and the State of Utah of its intent to seek damages over Kirk's September 10, 2025, killing, according to a copy of the document sent to media.

The notice alleges that Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, warned university police about security risks posed by rooftops overlooking the university's amphitheater where he was due to speak. According to the notice, the university police chief responded in a text message to a Turning Point USA staff member: "I got you covered."

The notice says that university police failed to control access to the rooftop from which Kirk was shot.

The Utah attorney general's office and Utah Valley University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tyler Robinson, 23, a former electrical apprentice, is accused of shooting Kirk from the roof of the university's student resource center. Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Robinson had a boyfriend who was considering gender transition and targeted Kirk for his views against gay marriage and transgender rights, prosecutors allege. Though Kirk spoke "hatefully" about people who were not heterosexual, or gender norm conforming, that does not rise to evidence of motive, defense attorney Richard Novak has said in court.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty . A trial date is expected to be set at an October 23 hearing. REUTERS