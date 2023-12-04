‘Failure’ in psychiatric care of Paris attacker: French minister

PARIS - There was a clear failure in the psychiatric care of the radicalised extremist suffering from mental troubles who stabbed a German tourist to death in central Paris at the weekend, France’s Interior Minister said on Dec 4.

The attack close to the Eiffel Tower has increased concerns in France over the risk of extremist attacks, particularly with the French capital now barely half a year away from hosting the 2024 summer Olympic Games.

The attacker was a Frenchman in his mid-20s born to a non-religious Iranian family but who had already done prison time for planning an attack and was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical with mental troubles.

“There was clearly a failure, not from the point of view of his monitoring by the intelligence services but a psychiatric failure,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM TV, adding that the attacker had an “acute mental illness”.

“Doctors said on several occasions that he was doing better, was more normal and could be free.”

Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national of Iranian origin born in 1997, killed a 23-year-old German-Filipino man with two blows from a hammer and four stab wounds from a knife on Dec 2 evening close to the Eiffel Tower.

The investigation is being handled by French anti-terror prosecutors who have launched a probe into a suspected “terrorist” plot.

France’s top anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Dec 3 that the man’s mother had reported concerns about him as recently as October, but there was insufficient proof at the time to take legal action.

He had already been arrested in 2016 for planning an attack, eventually serving four years in prison and had been under close watch following his release.

Mr Darmanin said the attacker’s mother had warned the police that her son was no longer taking his medication and intelligence services had offered that he should be hospitalised. But she did not want that and then reported he was doing better.

He said regional authorities currently did not have the power to issue an administrative order for such an individual to undergo psychiatric treatment and “this has to change”.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab had been radicalised through contacts on the Internet rather than meeting people at a mosque, he emphasised, adding that the attacker had also been in touch with perpetrators of similar past attacks.

These contacts included a radicalised Islamist from Russia’s northern Caucasus region – the future killer of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded outside his school in 2020.

“Terrorism is changing and exploiting the weaknesses of our system,” said Mr Darmanin.