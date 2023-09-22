Facing 'horrific' Pacific rise, Tuvalu crafts climate survival plan

OSLO - Fearing “horrific” risks from a rising ocean that could swamp low-lying islands, the Pacific nation of Tuvalu aims to reinforce its coasts in a novel partnership with Australia aimed at helping the developing island state adapt to climate change.

The project will test a new UN blueprint under which one rich nation takes responsibility for raising funds to enable a climate-vulnerable country to roll out measures to cope better with heatwaves, floods, storms, droughts and rising seas.

Mr Tom Mitchell, executive director of the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), said the plans marked a “fresh look at adaptation” after years of under-funded policies with no clear steer from governments.

Tuvalu, a chain of nine atolls midway between Australia and Hawaii, has a highest point of only about 4.5m and is among the countries most at risk from rising sea levels, as global warming melts ice from Greenland to Antarctica.

Announcing the adaptation plan, Tuvalu Finance Minister Seve Paeniu told a UN Climate Ambition Summit in New York on Wednesday there were “horrific” possibilities sea levels could rise by up to 2m this century as the planet heats up.

“The habitable land of Tuvalu is already succumbing to sea level rise,” he said, adding that 40 per cent of the main island - site of the capital Funafuti - is already underwater during king tides.

He said Australia would work with Tuvalu on the long-term adaptation plan to “provide a safe, raised or elevated land territory that can accommodate the national population and secure our future as a state into the next century and beyond”.

Water, housing, energy

The project co-led with Australia would ensure freshwater supplies, renewable energy, housing, recreational areas and waste disposal for Tuvalu’s tiny population of 11,000 people.

Mr Paeniu did not estimate the cost. But Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted in her summit speech that “a coordinated effort involving multiple donors” will be needed.

“In the months ahead, we will together be seeking financial support from those who wish to be part of this vital initiative: Tuvalu’s survival plan,” she said.

The Tuvalu-Australia project was one of two announced at the UN summit showcasing the efforts of climate action pioneers and is the first under a scheme known as the “adaptation pipeline accelerator”.

In the other project, Spain said it would work with the Dominican Republic to help the Caribbean island nation deal with climate change impacts, for instance by making buildings and agriculture more able to withstand storms, floods or wildfires.