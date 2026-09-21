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Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users, Downdetector says

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There were more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram.

There were more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Meta’s social networking platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the US on Sept 20, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook, as of 9.11pm ET on Sept 20 (9.11am Singapore time on Sept 21), and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

In Singapore, reports on Downdetector for Facebook spiked at 9.26am with 229 complaints, while there were 109 reports for Instagram at 9.25am.

More than half of the complaints for each platform were for problems with their websites. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.